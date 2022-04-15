Detroit Tigers release Jackie Robinson Day lineup

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will look to win their second game in a row when they take on the Kansas City Royals.

The Tigers just released their Jackie Robinson Day lineup and as you can see, SS Javier Baez is out of the lineup again with an injury.

Akil Baddoo will be wearing some sweet custom made cleats to honor Robinson.

Tarik Skubal will be making his second start of the season for the Tigers.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 8:10 pm ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.