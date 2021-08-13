Detroit Tigers release lineup as Miguel Cabrera chases home run No. 500

by

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will host the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park with the hopes of seeing Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th career home run.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, Miggy is the DH and hitting No. 3.

Tyler Alexander will be on the mound for the Tigers.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 7:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on WWJ-950 AM

 

 

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.