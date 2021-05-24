Detroit Tigers release lineup as Spencer Turnbull looks to do the ‘almost’ impossible

Sharing is caring!

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers will play host to the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of a four-game set at Comerica Park as Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull will make his first start since tossing a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners.

The Tigers released their starting lineup just moments ago and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera will be the DH while Eric Haase gets the start at catcher.

Red Bull is back on the mound!

Tonight’s game, which begins at 7:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Can Turnbull do the unthinkable by tossing a second-straight no-hitter? If he does, it would be just the second time back-to-back no-hitters have been thrown since Johnny Vander Meer did so in 1938 for the Cincinnati Reds.

Notes:

The Tigers have placed C Wilson Ramos on the 10-day injured list with a lumbar spine strain. LHP Derek Holland has been reinstated from the injured list.

