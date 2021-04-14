Detroit Tigers release lineup as they try to sweep Astros

Sharing is caring!

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Tigers will try to do something that not many thought would be possible and that is to sweep the Houston Astros on the road.

Just moments ago, the lineup for tonight’s game was released and as you can see, Akil Baddoo is back in CF for the good guys.

RHP Michael Fulmer will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

Going for the sweep tonight! Sign up with @PointsBetMI now and get an exclusive offer! ➡️ https://t.co/u3noNpWIcX pic.twitter.com/szSKi4s4t0 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 14, 2021