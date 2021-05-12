Detroit Tigers release lineup for 2nd game of series vs. Royals

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers enjoyed a 7-0 lead last night against the Kansas City Royals, only to see their division rivals come back in dramatic fashion to tie the score.

However, it was a walk-off single from Robbie Grossman in the bottom of the 9th inning that salvaged what would have been a monumental collapse, giving Detroit the victory.

They’ve released the lineup for the 2nd game of the series, which will feature the return of Jeimer Candelario:

Tonight’s game will get underway shortly after 7:10 PM EST from Comerica Park.