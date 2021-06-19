Detroit Tigers release lineup for 3rd game vs. Angels

Sharing is caring!

Following two straight losses to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, the Detroit Tigers will be attempting to get back into the series when they play their 3rd game in Southern California tonight.

Harold Castro will be getting the start at SS tonight, as the flight carrying Isaac Paredes from Toledo was delayed following the placement of Niko Goodrum on the 10-day IL.

Tonight’s full lineup:

Isaac Paredes was originally slated to start at SS tonight for Tigers, A.J. Hinch said, but a flight delay changed that. Instead, Harold Castro gets a start against a lefty. pic.twitter.com/jK5IIDf8Iw — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 19, 2021

The Tigers and Angels will get underway at 10:07 PM EST on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.