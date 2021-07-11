Detroit Tigers release lineup for final game before All-Star break

Sharing is caring!

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will do their best to salvage a game from their four-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for their final game before the All-Star break and as you can see, rookie Akil Baddoo is leading off and playing CF.

Wily Peralta will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers today.

Today’s game, which begins at 2:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.