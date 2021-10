On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will wrap up their 2021 season when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is getting the day off.

Today’s game, which begins at 3:10 p.m ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on WWJ 950 AM.

"Last game of the year Brent, can't hold anything back now." pic.twitter.com/SJL4DiWdOA — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) October 3, 2021