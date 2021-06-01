Detroit Tigers release lineup for finale vs. Brewers

The Detroit Tigers will look to get a series split when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

The Tigers, who had a winning record in the month of May, released their starting lineup just moments ago.

Matthew Boyd will be on the mound for the Tigers.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 7:40 p.m. ET can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

