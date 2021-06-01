Detroit Tigers release lineup for finale vs. Brewers

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers will look to get a series split when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

The Tigers, who had a winning record in the month of May, released their starting lineup just moments ago.

Matthew Boyd will be on the mound for the Tigers.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 7:40 p.m. ET can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Lefty on the hill means an off day for Harold Castro, Akil Baddoo and Nomar Mazara. Jake Rogers and Zack Short also available off the bench today. pic.twitter.com/PAok3m4Pwa — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) June 1, 2021