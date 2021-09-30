Detroit Tigers release lineup for finale vs. Twins

On Thursday night, the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins will square off for the final time in 2021.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, Akil Baddoo is leading off and playing centerfield.

Tarik Skubal will make his final start for the Tigers.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 7:40 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

