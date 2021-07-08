Detroit TIgers release lineup for first of eight straight games vs. Twins

The Detroit Tigers had better get used to the Minnesota Twins, because they’re going to see a lot of them coming up on the schedule. In fact, tonight’s series opener kicks off eight consecutive games against their division rivals.

The series begins in the Twin cities, and the Tigers will be sending Tarik Skubal to the mound. The full lineup:

Tonight’s game will begin at Target Field starting at 8:10 PM EST, and can be viewed on Bally Sports Detroit with additional coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.

