Detroit TIgers release lineup for first of eight straight games vs. Twins

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers had better get used to the Minnesota Twins, because they’re going to see a lot of them coming up on the schedule. In fact, tonight’s series opener kicks off eight consecutive games against their division rivals.

The series begins in the Twin cities, and the Tigers will be sending Tarik Skubal to the mound. The full lineup:

Last series before the All-Star Break. Sign up with @PointsBetMI now and get an exclusive offer! ➡️ https://t.co/A9FicMGBbh pic.twitter.com/ImceQzJYLM — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 8, 2021

Tonight’s game will begin at Target Field starting at 8:10 PM EST, and can be viewed on Bally Sports Detroit with additional coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.