Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 1 matchup vs. Yankees

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers will look to get back to .500 on the season when they host the New York Yankees at Comerica Park.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, Willi Castro will be getting the start at shortstop as Javier Baez remains on the injured list.

Tyler Alexander will get the start on the mound for the good guys.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 6:40 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Home cooking with the first of three against the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/TyGITM5J7H — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 19, 2022

Fantasy Baseball: 3 Things We Learned in Week 2

Welcome back to the 3 Things We Learned Series for the 2022 MLB season! This weekly piece will look at the trends, patterns, and interesting statistical touchpoints of the MLB season in order to help you make actionable fantasy decisions.

Baseball fans love their stats. We devour them, dissect them, and build our fantasy rosters around them. Each week of the 2022 baseball season, we will be gifted with another statistical sample size of pitches, plate appearances, and playing time. Knowing it often takes hundreds or even thousands of pitches or batted-ball events for trends to normalize, how should fantasy managers adjust to the ebbs and flows of weekly player performance?

Each week during this season, this piece will look at trends that have emerged over the past week and determine if it is signal or noise moving forward. What is prescriptive in helping build winning fantasy teams and what can be ignored as small sample size noise? Hopefully, we can make sense of what has just happened to help us make smarter roster and free agent budget decisions.

Let’s take a look at some of the data from the second scoring period of the 2022 MLB fantasy baseball season.

