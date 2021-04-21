Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 1 of double-header vs. Pirates

Sharing is caring!

On Wednesday afternoon the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates will square off in Game 1 of their double-header.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for Game 1 and as you can see, Zach Short is making his MLB debut at third base.

Michael Fulmer will make his second start for the Tigers after looking very good in his first start of the season.

Tigers lineup for Game 1, including Zack Short making his MLB debut at … third:

Grossman RF

Goodrum SS

Candelario DH

Ramos C

W. Castro 2B

Schoop 1B

Reyes CF

Short 3B

Jones LF

Fulmer P — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 21, 2021