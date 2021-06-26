Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 1 of doubleheader vs. Astros

After being rained out on Friday night, the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros will play two (hopefully) on Saturday.
The Tigers have released their starting lineup for Game 1 and as you can see, emergency 27th man Zach Short is getting the start at shortstop.
Casey Mize will be on the mound for the Tigers.
Game 1 will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.
Here’s how we line up for Game 1 of today’s doubleheader. pic.twitter.com/Csp2ugJfUS
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 26, 2021