Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 1 of doubleheader vs. Indians

On Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will take on the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of their doubleheader.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for Game 1 and as you can see, Jose Urena is getting a start at pitcher, while Akil Baddoo is leading off and starting in CF.

Detroit #Tigers lineup for Game 1 of doubleheader today vs. Cleveland Indians: Akil Baddoo (CF)

Jonathan Schoop (1B)

Robbie Grossman (LF)

Miguel Cabrera (DH)

Jeimer Candelario (3B)

Nomar Mazara (RF)

Zack Short (SS)

Harold Castro (2B)

Jake Rogers (C) Jose Urena (RHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) June 30, 2021