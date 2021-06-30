Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 1 of doubleheader vs. Indians

On Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will take on the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of their doubleheader.
Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for Game 1 and as you can see, Jose Urena is getting a start at pitcher, while Akil Baddoo is leading off and starting in CF.
Detroit #Tigers lineup for Game 1 of doubleheader today vs. Cleveland Indians:
Akil Baddoo (CF)
Jonathan Schoop (1B)
Robbie Grossman (LF)
Miguel Cabrera (DH)
Jeimer Candelario (3B)
Nomar Mazara (RF)
Zack Short (SS)
Harold Castro (2B)
Jake Rogers (C)
Jose Urena (RHP)
— Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) June 30, 2021