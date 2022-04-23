Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 1 of doubleheader vs. Rockies

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers will play a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies after Friday night’s game was rained out.

Embed from Getty Images

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their lineup for Game 1 of the doubleheader and as you can see below, Miguel Cabrera is slotted at No. 3 in the lineup.

Game 1, which begins at 1:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

NFL Draft Betting: What Is Malik Willis’ Most Likely Landing Spot?

The NFL Draft draws near, and the next generation of NFL talent is about to find their first NFL team.

To add to the excitement, we have no real shortage of NFL Draft betting opportunities at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The one I’m keying on here is the landing spot for Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis. Here are the odds for each team to draft Willis as well as the team distribution we see over the 100 most recent mock drafts for Willis, according to NFL Mock Draft Database.

Click here to see the odds