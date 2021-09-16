Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 1 vs. Rays

The Detroit Tigers will look to move one step closer to the .500 mark when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of their series on Thursday night.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for game one and as you can see below, Miguel Cabrera is the designated hitter and batting third in the lineup.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 7:10 PM Eastern time, can be seen and Bally Sports Detroit and heard a 97.1 the Ticket.

Here’s how we line up for Game 1 vs. Tampa Bay. Check out this exclusive @PointsbetMI offer! ➡️ https://t.co/8Bq0rFxfAv pic.twitter.com/S9fCYynKhl — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 16, 2021