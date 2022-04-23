Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 2 of doubleheader vs. Rockies

There will not be quite as much anticipation for Game 2 as there was for Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies but fans in attendance will get to see Miggy!

Just moments ago, the Tigers released the starting lineup for Game 2 and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera, who picked up the 3000th hit of his career during Game 1, is the DH and batting third.

One thing special about tonight’s game is that Beau Brieske will be making his Major League Debut as the Tigers’ starting pitcher.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 6:40 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Game 1 was fun, let's do it again! pic.twitter.com/dtEBDYElaF — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 23, 2022

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 4/23/22

Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel’s main slate and help give you a starting point when you’re building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you’re looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and pitching heat maps to find the best matchups — we’ve got you covered!

Let’s check out the top options on today’s main slate.

Pitchers

Noah Syndergaard ($10,200) – Today’s most expensive pitcher is in a solid spot against a Baltimore lineup with a 25.7% K rate and a 0.302 weighted on-base percentage (wOBA) against right-handers including six projected starters with strikeout percentages over 25% and contact rates lower than 75% the past two seasons.

“Thor” has been relatively solid in 11.1 innings, recording a 2.95 Fielding Independent Pitching rating and a 13.9% swinging strike.

With two previous matchups against pesky squads ranked 25th and 26th in strikeouts, Syndergaad should see some positive regression in his low 10.6% K-rate and overall improvement in his fantasy scoring.

numberFire’s models currently rank the 29-year old fourth among today’s pitchers with a 4.8 strikeout prediction.

Matt Brash ($8,600) – Seattle’s 24-year old rookie has gotten off to a good start in the Majors, accounting for a 10.0% swinging strike rate and a 3.84 expected FIP in 10.2 total innings.

In a promising opportunity to prolong his quick success, Brash should be able to rack up fantasy points against an Royals lineup with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a low 72.3% contact percentage against righties.

As numberFire’s third rated pitcher with a 28.0 fantasy projection, Brash will be a popular option at home for those seeking mid-range salary options.

