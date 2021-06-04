Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 2 of four-game set vs. White Sox

Sharing is caring!

After falling to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night, the Detroit Tigers will look to get back in the win column on Friday night in Game 2 of their four-game set.

The Tigers released their starting lineup just moments ago and as you can see, Zach Short is getting the start at shortstop.

Spencer Turnbull will be on the mound for the good guys.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 8:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Short at short, Hill in center, Turnbull on the hill tonight in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/mR6NdzszWC — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) June 4, 2021