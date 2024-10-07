Detroit Tigers Release Lineup For Game 2 Vs. Cleveland Guardians

After suffering a tough 7-0 loss in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series, the Detroit Tigers are looking to bounce back as they prepare to face the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2. With the series currently standing at 1-0 in favor of the Guardians, the Tigers need to win three of the next four games to secure a spot in the American League Championship Series against either the New York Yankees or the Kansas City Royals.

The Tigers will rely on their ace, Tarik Skubal, who is the front-runner for the American League Cy Young award following a dominant 2024 season. Skubal has had great success in his only start against the Guardians back in July, giving up just one run while striking out six and walking one in seven innings of work. The Tigers emerged victorious in that game, 8-2, at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Detroit’s starting lineup for today’s game is as follows: Justyn-Henry Malloy (DH), Matt Vierling (3B), Andy Ibáñez (2B), Riley Greene (LF), Wenceel Pérez (RF), Spencer Torkelson (1B), Parker Meadows (CF), Jake Rogers (C), Trey Sweeney (SS), with Skubal on the mound as the starting pitcher. Game 2 is set to start at 4:08 PM ET and will be broadcast on TBS, TruTV, and Max.