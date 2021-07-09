Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 2 vs. Minnesota Twins

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers will look to get back in the win column on Friday night when they take on the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of their 4-game set.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is getting the start at first base for the first time since June 22.

Matt Manning will be on the mound for the good guys.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 8:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.