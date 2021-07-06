Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 2 vs. Texas Rangers

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers will look to clinch another series when they take on the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup and as you can see, Akil Baddoo is leading off and playing CF while Jose Urena is the starting pitcher.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 8:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Detroit #Tigers lineup today at Texas Rangers: Akil Baddoo (CF)

Jonathan Schoop (1B)

Robbie Grossman (LF)

Miguel Cabrera (DH)

Jeimer Candelario (3B)

Nomar Mazara (RF)

Zack Short (SS)

Willi Castro (2B)

Jake Rogers (C) Jose Urena (RHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) July 6, 2021