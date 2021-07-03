Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 2 vs. White Sox

Sharing is caring!

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will look to bounce back from their loss on Friday night when they take on the Chicago White Sox in Game 2 of their 3-game series.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, rookie Akil Baddoo is getting the nod against LHP Dallas Keuchel.

Today’s game, which begins at 4:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Our lineup for Game 2 of our series vs. the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/Dclw67TOb4 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 3, 2021