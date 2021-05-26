Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 3 vs. Indians

Sharing is caring!

Following another tough loss on Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday night when they take on the Cleavland Indians in game three of their fourth game set at Comerica Park.

Tigers released their starting lineup for tonight‘s game just moments ago and as you can see Miguel Cabrera will be playing first base.

The game will begin at 7:10 ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 The Ticket.

Tigers lineup Wednesday vs. Triston McKenzie:

Grossman LF

H. Castro 3B

Candelario DH

Cabrera 1B

Mazara RF

Schoop 2B

Baddoo CF

Goodrum SS

Rogers C

Ureña P — Jason Beck (@beckjason) May 26, 2021