Detroit Tigers release lineup for Matt Manning’s MLB debut

by

Sharing is caring!

On Thursday night, Detroit Tigers fans will get a nice little treat as number three prospect Matt Manning will be making his major-league pitching debut against the Los Angeles Angels.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera will be getting to start at first base.

Tonight’s game which will begin at 9:38 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.