Detroit Tigers release lineup for Matt Manning’s MLB debut

On Thursday night, Detroit Tigers fans will get a nice little treat as number three prospect Matt Manning will be making his major-league pitching debut against the Los Angeles Angels.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera will be getting to start at first base.

Tonight’s game which will begin at 9:38 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Detroit #Tigers lineup today at Los Angeles Angels: Robbie Grossman (RF)

Jonathan Schoop (DH)

Jeimer Candelario (3B)

Miguel Cabrera (1B)

Harold Castro (SS)

Eric Haase (C)

Akil Baddoo (LF)

Willi Castro (2B)

Daz Cameron (CF) Matt Manning (RHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) June 17, 2021