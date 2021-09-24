Detroit Tigers release lineup for Miguel Cabrera celebration night vs. Royals

Tonight isn’t just any ordinary Detroit Tigers game.

The organization will be honoring future Hall of Fame slugger Miguel Cabrera for his milestone home run last month, the 500th in his career. They’ll be taking on the Kansas City Royals afterwards, and have released the lineup that will be hitting the field. Casey Mize will take the mound, while Akil Baddoo will lead off.

Tonight we celebrate Miggy. Be in your seats at 6:30 ET! pic.twitter.com/ZXmwuH4eKV — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 24, 2021

For those of you headed to the game, the first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive a comic book cover featuring Cabrera’s 500th homer. The game begins at 7:10 PM EST, but fans are encouraged to arrive early to catch the ceremonies. Tonight’s game can be viewed on Bally Sports Detroit with additional coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.