Detroit Tigers release lineup for much-anticipated matchup vs. Shohei Ohtani

It should be a pretty fun night at Comerica Park when the Detroit Tigers host the Los Angeles Angels for more reasons than one.

First, Miguel Cabrera will be going for home run No. 500 and second, superstar Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound for the Angels.

The Tigers have released their lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, Miggy is batting third and will be the DH.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 7:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Here’s how we line up for Game 2 vs. the Angels. pic.twitter.com/d4lgTFoKIG — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 18, 2021