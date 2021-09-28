Detroit Tigers release lineup for opener of final road trip of 2021

by

The Detroit Tigers will be looking to get back into the win column tonight when they embark on what will be their final road trip of the 2021 MLB season.

They’re in the Twin Cities tonight for a matchup at Target Field, where Zack Short will be playing shortstop while Tyler Alexander will be on the mound. Tonight’s full lineup:

Tonight’s game begins at 7:40 PM EST, and can be watched on Bally Sports Detroit with additional coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.

