in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers release lineup for rubber match vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Tigers have a chance to win a tough series

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers will square off in the rubber match of their 3-game set.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see Miguel Cabrera is batting fourth and is the DH.

Today’s game, which begins at 4:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

For Miggy, Being in Detroit Mattered

Yesterday’s Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Saturday 4/30/22

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we’re going to share that information with you.

Yesterday’s lineups are listed below.

As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you can do your own in-depth research as well as see our algorithm’s daily recommendations. Don’t forget that we’ve got daily fantasy baseball content being published each day, too — we’re here to help you win.

FanDuel

Player Position Salary PA H HR IP ER K FP
Eric Lauer (MIL) P $9200 0 0 0 7.0 1 11 61
Mookie Betts (LAD) OF $4000 4 2 1 0 0 0 21.7
Ryan McMahon (COL) 3B/2B $3800 3 2 0 0 0 0 19
Javier Baez (DET) SS/2B $3300 5 2 0 0 0 0 19.2
Kyle Schwarber (PHI) OF/1B $3200 4 1 1 0 0 0 22.2
Corey Seager (TEX) SS $2900 4 1 1 0 0 0 18.7
Hunter Renfroe (MIL) OF $2800 5 3 1 0 0 0 34.6
Christian Yelich (MIL) OF $2700 5 3 1 0 0 0 31.4
Rowdy Tellez (MIL) 1B $2300 4 2 1 0 0 0 28.7
Total Salary $34200 Total FP 256.5

