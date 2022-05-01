Detroit Tigers release lineup for rubber match vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers will square off in the rubber match of their 3-game set.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see Miguel Cabrera is batting fourth and is the DH.

Ready for the rubber match. pic.twitter.com/0mSTtATqQL — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 1, 2022

Today’s game, which begins at 4:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

