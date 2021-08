On Saturday evening , the Detroit Tigers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of their three game set at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is the DH and batting fourth.

Today’s game, which begins at 6:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the ticket.

