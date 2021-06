Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers will try to forget about what happened on Monday night as they look to get back in the win column on Tuesday when they take on the Cleveland Indians.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, rookie Akil Baddoo is leading off and playing CF.

Jose Urena is pitching for the Tigers.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 7:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.