Detroit Tigers release lineup for sandwich game vs. Mariners

The Detroit Tigers took care of business last night against the Seattle Mariners in front of 9,000 fans at Comerica Park, winning a 5-3 decision.
Tonight, they’ll be looking to continue their winning ways when they play the middle game of their 3-game set. Casey Mize will take the bump, while the red-hot Eric Haase will get a night off. Meanwhile, Harold Castro will start at 3B.
The full lineup:
Detroit #Tigers lineup today vs. Seattle Mariners:
Robbie Grossman (LF)
Harold Castro (3B)
Jonathan Schoop (1B)
Miguel Cabrera (DH)
Nomar Mazara (RF)
Willi Castro (2B)
Niko Goodrum (SS)
Jake Rogers (C)
Derek Hill (CF)
Casey Mize (RHP)
Tonight’s game will get underway at Comerica Park starting at 7:10 PM EST.