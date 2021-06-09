Detroit Tigers release lineup for sandwich game vs. Mariners

by

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers took care of business last night against the Seattle Mariners in front of 9,000 fans at Comerica Park, winning a 5-3 decision.

Tonight, they’ll be looking to continue their winning ways when they play the middle game of their 3-game set. Casey Mize will take the bump, while the red-hot Eric Haase will get a night off. Meanwhile, Harold Castro will start at 3B.

The full lineup:

Tonight’s game will get underway at Comerica Park starting at 7:10 PM EST.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.