Detroit Tigers release lineup for sandwich game vs. New York Yankees

After an amazing extra-inning walk-off win on Friday night against New York Yankees, the Detroit Tigers will look to take the series when the two teams square off again on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers released their starting lineup just moments ago and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is getting the start at DH.

Spencer Turnbull will be on the mound for the Tigers.

Today’s game, which begins at 4:10 ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and head on 97.1 the Ticket.