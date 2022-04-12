Detroit Tigers release lineup for sandwich game vs. Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers will look to take their first series of the season on Tuesday afternoon when they host the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park.
Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, rookie Spencer Torkelson is back in the lineup as Harold Castro goes back to the bench.
In addition, Akil Baddoo is in the Tigers lineup and will play CF and will bat seventh.
Tigers SP Tyler Alexander will toe the rubber for the first time this season.
Today’s game, which begins at 1:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.
Detroit Tigers lineup:
- Robbie Grossman, RF.
- Jonathan Schoop, 2B.
- Javier Báez, SS.
- Jeimer Candelario, 3B.
- Miguel Cabrera, DH.
- Eric Haase LF.
- Akil Baddoo CF.
- Spencer Torkelson 1B.
- Dustin Garneau C
SP- Tyler Alexander
Game Twosday. pic.twitter.com/HHnl1B4ZB3
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 12, 2022
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Week 2
With the 2022 baseball season getting revved up, nailing the waiver wire and the players available are critical to beating out your league-mates in season-long formats.
Each week we will take a look at players who are rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues and can help out your season-long squads. Remember, if you aren’t scouring the waiver wire, you are falling behind.
Daniel Bard, RP, Colorado Rockies
Roster Percentage: 28%
What a confusing bullpen. I guess that’s really a fair and adequate statement to make about nearly every bullpen, but the Colorado Rockies‘ situation is even more peculiar.
Carlos Estevez was the incumbent closer, and newly acquired Alex Colome was assumed to be the new closer. So who gets the first save chance in the Mile High city? Of course, none other than Daniel Bard.
While he may not have the prettiest of stuff, as evidenced by his 5.21 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 65 2/3 innings last year, Bard might be the guy in Colorado. Go out and see if he’s available.
