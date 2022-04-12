Detroit Tigers release lineup for sandwich game vs. Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers will look to take their first series of the season on Tuesday afternoon when they host the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, rookie Spencer Torkelson is back in the lineup as Harold Castro goes back to the bench.

In addition, Akil Baddoo is in the Tigers lineup and will play CF and will bat seventh.

Tigers SP Tyler Alexander will toe the rubber for the first time this season.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Detroit Tigers lineup: