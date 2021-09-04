Detroit Tigers release lineup for sandwich game vs. Reds

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers will take on the Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 of their three-game set.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is batting third and playing first base.

Matthew Boyd is starting on the mound for the Tigers.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 7:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Last night was fun, let's do it again! pic.twitter.com/8iypuBS0t3 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 4, 2021