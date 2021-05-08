Detroit Tigers release lineup for sandwich game vs Twins

Sharing is caring!

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins will square off in the sandwich game of their three-game set.

The Tigers released their lineup just moments ago and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera will be the DH a day after passing Babe Ruth on the all-time hits list.

Today’s game will begin at 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Nomar Mazara returns today and Jake Rogers makes his season debut!#DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/30hLv5iYSZ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 8, 2021