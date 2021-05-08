Detroit Tigers release lineup for sandwich game vs Twins

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins will square off in the sandwich game of their three-game set.

The Tigers released their lineup just moments ago and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera will be the DH a day after passing Babe Ruth on the all-time hits list.

Today’s game will begin at 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

