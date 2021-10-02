Detroit Tigers release lineup for sandwich game vs. White Sox

Two games left.

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers will play their second to the final game of the 2021 season when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup and as you can see below, Miguel Cabrera is batting fourth and playing first base.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 7:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

The word of the day is penultimate. As in here’s our penultimate lineup of the season. pic.twitter.com/ocODeCNEuM — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) October 2, 2021