Detroit Tigers release lineup for Saturday matchup vs. Indians

by

The Detroit Tigers will be looking to get back to the .500 mark when they face the Cleveland Indians in the middle game of a 3-game set later tonight after suffering a 4-1 setback last night.

Pitcher Tarik Skubal will take the mound, and he’ll be facing Cleveland’s Aaron Civale. Tigers rookie OF Akil Baddoo will have a second crack at Civale, off whom he hit his first career home run last week.

Tonight’s game will get underway from Progressive Field at 6:10 PM EST.

