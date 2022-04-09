Detroit Tigers release lineup for Saturday’s matchup vs. Chicago White Sox

On Friday, the Detroit Tigers gave us an Opening Day victory that will not soon be forgotten around these parts as they came from behind to beat the Chicago White Sox by a score of 5-4.

Now, the Tigers will have a chance to take their first series of the season when they host the same White Sox team on Saturday afternoon at Comerica Park.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Robbie Grossman is leading off again, while Miguel Cabrera is the DH.

Casey Mize will be making his first start of the season for the good guys.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:10 p.m. EST, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.