Detroit Tigers release lineup for second game vs. Astros

The Detroit Tigers turned in one of their most complete games of 2021 last night against the Houston Astros, winning a 6-2 contest that featured back to back home runs and a highlight worthy performance from Casey Mize.

They’ll look to make it two straight wins tonight when they go at it against Houston again, and will be sending Matthew Boyd to the mound, while CF Akil Baddoo and 1B Renato Nunez stay in lineup.

Tonight’s game will start at 8:10 PM EST.

