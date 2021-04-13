Detroit Tigers release lineup for second game vs. Astros

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers turned in one of their most complete games of 2021 last night against the Houston Astros, winning a 6-2 contest that featured back to back home runs and a highlight worthy performance from Casey Mize.

They’ll look to make it two straight wins tonight when they go at it against Houston again, and will be sending Matthew Boyd to the mound, while CF Akil Baddoo and 1B Renato Nunez stay in lineup.

#Tigers lineup tonight vs. Houston Astros: Robbie Grossman (LF)

Willi Castro (SS)

Jeimer Candelario (3B)

Wilson Ramos (C)

Nomar Mazara (DH)

Jonathan Schoop (2B)

Renato Nunez (1B)

Akil Baddoo (CF)

Victor Reyes (RF) Matthew Boyd (LHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) April 13, 2021

Tonight’s game will start at 8:10 PM EST.