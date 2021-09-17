Detroit Tigers release lineup for second game vs. Rays

The Detroit Tigers will be looking to get back into the win column Friday night when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in the second game of their series.

Looking to avenge their 5-2 setback from last night, the Tigers will be sending Casey Mize to the mound for tonight’s game. The full lineup:

With the exception of Eric Haase at catcher, Tigers roll out the same lineup that faced Luis Patiño last Sunday at Comerica Park for the rematch tonight at Tropicana Field. pic.twitter.com/4VZBvFNyUk — Jason Beck (@beckjason) September 17, 2021

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:10 PM EST, and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit with additional coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.