Detroit Tigers release lineup for second of 4 game series vs. Indians

by

The Detroit Tigers didn’t get the result they were looking for last night against the division rival Cleveland Indians, as their rally attempt fell just short in a 6-5 loss.

They’ll get back at it tonight at Comerica Park against Cleveland in the second game of their four-game set, and they’ll be sending Tarik Skubal to the mound.

Miguel Cabrera will be playing 1B, while Jonathan Schoop will be tonight’s designated hitter.

The full lineup:

Tonight’s game will get underway at 7:10 PM EST.

