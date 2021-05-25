Detroit Tigers release lineup for second of 4 game series vs. Indians

The Detroit Tigers didn’t get the result they were looking for last night against the division rival Cleveland Indians, as their rally attempt fell just short in a 6-5 loss.
They’ll get back at it tonight at Comerica Park against Cleveland in the second game of their four-game set, and they’ll be sending Tarik Skubal to the mound.
Miguel Cabrera will be playing 1B, while Jonathan Schoop will be tonight’s designated hitter.
The full lineup:
Detroit #Tigers lineup today vs. Cleveland Indians:
Robbie Grossman (LF)
Harold Castro (SS)
Jeimer Candelario (3B)
Miguel Cabrera (1B)
Nomar Mazara (RF)
Jonathan Schoop (DH)
Akil Baddoo (CF)
Willi Castro (2B)
Jake Rogers (C)
Tarik Skubal (LHP)
— Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) May 25, 2021
Tonight’s game will get underway at 7:10 PM EST.