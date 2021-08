The Detroit Tigers will be looking to get back at the Blue Jays this afternoon on the heels of last night’s 10-inning setback.

They’ll be sending Matthew Boyd to the bump, while Dustin Garneau takes over at the catching position for today. The full lineup:

Matthew Boyd returns to the mound! pic.twitter.com/ifhZ8Y9c87 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 29, 2021

Today’s game will begin at 1:10 PM EST and can be watched on Bally Sports Detroit, with additional overage on 97.1 The Ticket.