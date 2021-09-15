Detroit Tigers release lineup for series finale vs. Brewers

It was an exciting finish to the Detroit Tigers matchup last night against the Milwaukee Brewers, as Derek Hill’s double gave his team the walk-off win in the 11th inning.

The two teams will wrap up their short series this afternoon, and the Tigers will be sending Matt Manning to the mound, while Dustin Garneau will take over at the catching position.

The full lineup:

Here’s how we line up for the series finale vs. Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/NuuEpLrEMw — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 15, 2021

Today’s game begins at 12:30 PM EST and can be viewed on Bally Sports Detroit with additional coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.