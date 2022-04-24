Detroit Tigers release lineup for series finale vs. Colorado Rockies

UPDATE:

The Detroit Tigers just released their starting lineup for today’s finale vs. the Colorado Rockies and as you can see, Javier Baez is back and he is batting third.

Miguel Cabrera is getting the day off after picking up his 3000th career hit on Saturday.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

From Earlier:

He’s back!

Prior to Sunday’s series finale vs. the Colorado Rockies, the Detroit Tigers announced a huge roster move.

As you can see below, the Tigers have reinstated SS Javier Baez from the 10-day injured list!

In a corresponding move, the Tigers have optioned RHP Jason Foley to Triple A Toledo.

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 4/23/22

Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel’s main slate and help give you a starting point when you’re building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you’re looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and pitching heat maps to find the best matchups — we’ve got you covered!

Let’s check out the top options on today’s main slate.

Pitchers

Noah Syndergaard ($10,200) – Today’s most expensive pitcher is in a solid spot against a Baltimore lineup with a 25.7% K rate and a 0.302 weighted on-base percentage (wOBA) against right-handers including six projected starters with strikeout percentages over 25% and contact rates lower than 75% the past two seasons.

“Thor” has been relatively solid in 11.1 innings, recording a 2.95 Fielding Independent Pitching rating and a 13.9% swinging strike.

With two previous matchups against pesky squads ranked 25th and 26th in strikeouts, Syndergaad should see some positive regression in his low 10.6% K-rate and overall improvement in his fantasy scoring.

numberFire’s models currently rank the 29-year old fourth among today’s pitchers with a 4.8 strikeout prediction.

Matt Brash ($8,600) – Seattle’s 24-year old rookie has gotten off to a good start in the Majors, accounting for a 10.0% swinging strike rate and a 3.84 expected FIP in 10.2 total innings.

In a promising opportunity to prolong his quick success, Brash should be able to rack up fantasy points against an Royals lineup with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a low 72.3% contact percentage against righties.

As numberFire’s third rated pitcher with a 28.0 fantasy projection, Brash will be a popular option at home for those seeking mid-range salary options.

Click here to read the rest