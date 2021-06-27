Detroit Tigers release lineup for series finale vs. Houston Astros

by

Sharing is caring!

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will look to earn a split in their series against the Houstons Astros when the two teams meet at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale and as you can see, rookie Akil Baddoo is leading off and playing CF.

Tarik Skubal will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.