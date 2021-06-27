Detroit Tigers release lineup for series finale vs. Houston Astros

Sharing is caring!

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will look to earn a split in their series against the Houstons Astros when the two teams meet at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale and as you can see, rookie Akil Baddoo is leading off and playing CF.

Detroit #Tigers lineup today vs. Houston Astros: Akil Baddoo (CF)

Jonathan Schoop (1B)

Robbie Grossman (LF)

Jeimer Candelario (3B)

Nomar Mazara (DH)

Daz Cameron (RF)

Willi Castro (2B)

Zack Short (SS)

Jake Rogers (C) Tarik Skubal (LHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) June 27, 2021

Tarik Skubal will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.