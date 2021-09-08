Detroit Tigers release lineup for series finale vs. Pirates

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Tigers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in game three of their series.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for tonight’s finale and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera will be playing first base and hitting fourth in the lineup.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 6:35 PM Eastern time, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard a 97.1 the Ticket.

Here’s how we line up for the series finale vs. Pittsburgh. Get started with @PointsBetMI! Exclusive offer available now! https://t.co/YXKNRIp2Sj pic.twitter.com/YE3nF7pGGN — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 8, 2021