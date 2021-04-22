Detroit Tigers release lineup for series-finale vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Sharing is caring!

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates with a chance to win a series after splitting a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Robbie Grossman will be the DH, while JaCoby Jones gets the start in CF and rookie Akil Baddoo will get the start in LF.

Jose Urena will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers.

Today’s game will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and can be heard on 97.1 The Ticket.

Tigers lineup for Thursday:

Grossman DH

W. Castro 2B

Candelario 3B

Ramos C

Schoop 1B

Goodrum SS

Baddoo LF

Reyes RF

Jones CF

Ureña P — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 22, 2021