Detroit Tigers release lineup for series-finale vs. Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers will look to win a series when they take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers released their starting lineup for today’s game just moments ago and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera, who is now batting under .100 for the season, is getting a rest.

Spencer Turnbull will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers.

Today’s game will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.