Detroit Tigers release lineup for series finale vs. Twins

The Detroit Tigers will be looking to avoid a sweep on Thursday afternoon when they take on the Minnesota Twins in the final game of their three-game set.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see below, Miguel Cabrera is getting the day off while Robbie Grossman is the DH.

Tarik Skubal will be on the mound for the good guys.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Here’s how we line up for the series finale. pic.twitter.com/AwN1Hg98Fs — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 28, 2022

